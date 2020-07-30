31st July 2020
Support us your leaders, embrace peace -Kiir

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudan Presidency: President Salva Kiir and his Vice Presidents in a recent photo. Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has called on South Sudan to embrace peaceful coexistence as a way of supporting the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

On the occasion of the Martyrs Day today, President Kiir asked South Sudanese to exercise tolerance towards one another and end unwarranted conflicts.

In his speech to mark the day, President Kiir said a fitting tribute to those who died during the civil war would be to enhance peace and harmony among communities in South Sudan.

“I urge you to use this year’s Martyrs Day to reflect individually and collectively as a society about our nation’s future,” said Kiir. “I am equally calling upon all of you to support us your leaders, in our efforts to consolidate peace and reconciliation.”

Martyrs Day was proclaimed in 2011 by the government to remember and honor those who dedicated and sacrificed their lives for the 21 years of civil war in Sudan.

There are no public events scheduled in the capital Juba to mark the day.

But Kiir used the occasion to encourage South Sudanese to embrace peace in their interaction and by “promoting tolerance and harmonious co-existence among our communities in all that you do.”

