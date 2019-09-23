24th September 2019
More than 1500 civilians displaced in Yei

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 16 hours ago

Civilians flee violence in Yei River State | File Photo

Authorities in Yei River State say more than 1,500 civilians have camped inside a church compound after military offensives in their villages a week ago.

Last week, SSPDF Spokesperson in Yei told Eye Radio that armed clashes allegedly between the rebel movement of Gen. Thomas Cirilo and the government along Maridi road forced over 300 civilians to flee to Yei town.

Speaking to Eye Radio today, Yei River State Information Minister says the number of the displaced has now increased to over 1,500.

Moses Mawa says the civilians are camping inside the Episcopal Church of South Sudan compound, and in a school.

He said the civilians are afraid of going back to their villages.

“We have two areas one is the ECS Guest House Compound there are over 1,000 then we have others sheltering in a place called Zerokole there are about 500 something. So the total is an estimated over 1,500 something because you see sometimes it’s difficult to get an accurate number because the data keeps changing.”

24th September 2019

