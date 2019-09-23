National gov’t to consult states before making decisions-Governor

The Governor of Torit State has urged the national government to first consult with the state authorities before taking certain decisions in the states.

This came after a committee formed in Juba this month removed the state traffic police and state revenue authority in Nimule town.

Tobiolo Alberio Oromo says the committee dislodged the traffic police and the revenue collection body without consulting the state authorities.

The Juba committee reportedly acted in response to the suspension of movement in to South Sudan by long distance-drivers due to persistent insecurity, arbitrary killing, harassment, extortion and mistreatment by security personnel.

The traffic and revenue authority in Nimule have since resumed work.

But Governor Oromo says there should be a boundary of authority between the state and national government to avoid such interference.

He spoke to Eye Radio exclusively on Sunday.

“This one will not be acceptable, we need to coordinate any committee coming from the government to the state. You work together with the state government and you have to address issues together so that other parts are not affected. So we have resumed our work fully and the state revenue authority is operational.”