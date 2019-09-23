23rd September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Sudan to continue controlling SS airspace

Sudan to continue controlling SS airspace

Author: Woja Emmanjuel | Published: 1 min ago

Airspace radar monitoring

The Sudanese government will continue to control South Sudan’s airspace after Juba failed to train its nationals to do the job.

In 2016, South Sudan signed a three-year agreement with Sudan under the International Civil Aviation Organization to manage and control its airspace.

According to the agreement, South Sudan would take over the control of its airspace territory after training and acquiring qualified workforce to oversee the system.

The three-year deal is expected to expire at the end of this month.

But the government spokesperson says the country has not trained any staff, and has not acquired equipment for the management of the airspace.

Michael Makuei says the Sudanese committee managing the airspace has been directed to continue its job until South Sudan is ready to assume the roles.

Makuei was speaking on Friday after a cabinet meeting in Juba.

“It is decided that yes due to the current situation the committee delegation has been directed to allow the Sudan government to continue to manage our airspace. Meanwhile, we continue to prepare our staff and all our equipment so that we can take over at any time whenever we are ready.”

In April, international flights in South Sudan were briefly suspended by Sudan as a precautionary measure during the ouster of former Sudanese president Omarl al Bashir.

 

 

 

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S Sudan, Kenya strike free visa deal 1

S Sudan, Kenya strike free visa deal

Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019

New corruption report names names 2

New corruption report names names

Published Thursday, September 19, 2019

Involvement of Machar key to formation of R-TGoNU 3

Involvement of Machar key to formation of R-TGoNU

Published Friday, September 20, 2019

Gov’t signs mineral exploration deal with U.S, Canadian firms 4

Gov’t signs mineral exploration deal with U.S, Canadian firms

Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019

South Sudan reject UN report 5

South Sudan reject UN report

Published Thursday, September 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan to continue controlling SS airspace

Published 1 min ago

Involvement of Machar key to formation of R-TGoNU

Published 3 days ago

We will form the government with, or without Riek – Kiir

Published 3 days ago

Council of churches criticized for organizing prayers

Published 3 days ago

Over 29m babies born into conflict in 2018 – Unicef

Published 3 days ago

New corruption report names names

Published 4 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.