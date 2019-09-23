Sudan to continue controlling SS airspace

The Sudanese government will continue to control South Sudan’s airspace after Juba failed to train its nationals to do the job.

In 2016, South Sudan signed a three-year agreement with Sudan under the International Civil Aviation Organization to manage and control its airspace.

According to the agreement, South Sudan would take over the control of its airspace territory after training and acquiring qualified workforce to oversee the system.

The three-year deal is expected to expire at the end of this month.

But the government spokesperson says the country has not trained any staff, and has not acquired equipment for the management of the airspace.

Michael Makuei says the Sudanese committee managing the airspace has been directed to continue its job until South Sudan is ready to assume the roles.

Makuei was speaking on Friday after a cabinet meeting in Juba.

“It is decided that yes due to the current situation the committee delegation has been directed to allow the Sudan government to continue to manage our airspace. Meanwhile, we continue to prepare our staff and all our equipment so that we can take over at any time whenever we are ready.”

In April, international flights in South Sudan were briefly suspended by Sudan as a precautionary measure during the ouster of former Sudanese president Omarl al Bashir.