Involvement of Machar key to formation of R-TGoNU

The establishment of the government in November without Dr. Riek Machar would be a violation of the revitalized peace agreement, a political analyst has said.

Yesterday, President Salva Kiir said he would form the reconstituted government of national unity in November with or without Dr. Riek Machar.

Dr. James Okuk says this is against the peace deal because the agreement reinstates Dr. Machar as the First Vice President.

“As far as we know, Dr. Riek is mentioned by name in the agreement – in chapter one – that he will assume the office of the First Vice President in the reconstituted government of national unity,” Dr. Okuk told Eye Radio Friday.

“So, without him as a person, that government will not be compete; the government will be without the FVP, and without the FVP who is handling most of the governance clusters in the council of ministers, more less most of the ministries will be under him.”

According to the 2018 peace accord, Dr Machar will return to Juba for the establishment of the interim government in November.