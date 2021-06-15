Mother, baby killed in Rumbek East

A lactating mother and her newborn have been shot dead last night at Pacong Payam in Rumbek East County, Lakes State.

The woman identified as Nyitur Mapuor Chut Dhuol, 35, and her breastfeeding baby were gunned down at home.

“An unidentified armed criminal gained an entry into the house at Pacong at around 11pm and opened fire, killing the lactating mother and her baby,” said Capt. Elijah Mabor police spokesperson in the state.

It’s not clear what prompted the attack, but Capt. Mabor believes it was a planned revenge-related killings, adding that the police had launched an investigation into the incident.

A similar incident happened in April when two lactating mothers were shot dead while fetching water at a borehole in Akot Payam of Rumbek East County.

Just over the weekend, 17 people were killed and 22 others wounded in communal fighting in Lakes state.

The state has continued to experienced endless waves of inter-communal and cattle-related violence that have claimed hundreds of lives.

Police believe the presence of guns in the hands of civilians is the cause of unending violence.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter