15th June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   Mother, baby killed in Rumbek East

Mother, baby killed in Rumbek East

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Counties of Lakes State/Wikipedia

A lactating mother and her newborn have been shot dead last night at Pacong Payam in Rumbek East County, Lakes State.

The woman identified as Nyitur Mapuor Chut Dhuol, 35, and her breastfeeding baby were gunned down at home.

“An unidentified armed criminal gained an entry into the house at Pacong at around 11pm and opened fire, killing the lactating mother and her baby,” said Capt. Elijah Mabor police spokesperson in the state.

It’s not clear what prompted the attack, but Capt. Mabor believes it was a planned revenge-related killings, adding that the police had launched an investigation into the incident.

A similar incident happened in April when two lactating mothers were shot dead while fetching water at a borehole in Akot Payam of Rumbek East County.

Just over the weekend, 17 people were killed and 22 others wounded in communal fighting in Lakes state.

The state has continued to experienced endless waves of inter-communal and cattle-related violence that have claimed hundreds of lives.

Police believe the presence of guns in the hands of civilians is the cause of unending violence.

Popular Stories
Kiir fires Kulang, Chol 1

Kiir fires Kulang, Chol

Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Wounded army general returns home from hospital 2

Wounded army general returns home from hospital

Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021

15 bodies of S. Sudanese children drowned in Nile River recovered 3

15 bodies of S. Sudanese children drowned in Nile River recovered

Published Monday, June 14, 2021

Kiir directs NTC to mobilize funds for unifying forces 4

Kiir directs NTC to mobilize funds for unifying forces

Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021

G7 summit: China says small groups do not rule the world 5

G7 summit: China says small groups do not rule the world

Published Sunday, June 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two watchmen detained over Dr Louis’ ‘gruesome murder’

Published 6 hours ago

Baby dies as Yambio hospital health workers stage pay cut strike

Published 7 hours ago

Mother, baby killed in Rumbek East

Published 8 hours ago

Aid agencies get $11m to provide clean water, food to S Sudanese

Published 11 hours ago

Freed death row inmate speaks to Eye Radio

Published 12 hours ago

Peace presidency doesn’t value legislature – Muhandis

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.