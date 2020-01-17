MP blasts Chiengjiek over his revenge attack statement

A lawmaker has hit out at the minister of interior, accusing him of making incitive statement for describing the recent killing of a lecturer as a revenge attack.

On Tuesday, MPs at the National Parliament summoned the Ministers in-charge of security after the killing of a 36-year-old lecturer of the University of Juba on Sunday near Gudele II Police Station.

In his response to the parliament, Interior Minister Michael Chiengjiek said a preliminary report indicated that the lecturer was killed in revenge of a previous killing committed by his brother.

These remarks have reportedly angered communities in the Western Lakes State from where the slain lecturer hailed.

According to Hon. Dharuai Mabor, the statement made by the Minister of Interior has allegedly caused tension among the youth of the state.

“If anything happened then the minister will be held accountable because the people of that area where living in peace and the statement has actually caused tension which was not there,” said the MP who represents the area at the TNLA.

He says the minister should retract his statement because it is based on an incomplete investigation.

“I’m calling the minister of interior at this particular moment to come and apologize and indeed denounce the statement that he issued to rescue the tension of the community of Rumbek,” he added.

Lecturer Bol Chol, who was also a lawyer, was reportedly shot dead by a man in uniform.

A family member said Chol, a law lecturer, was shot on a boda-boda, a few moments after purchasing items for the family at a nearby shop.