Unconditionally release Reporter Ijoo, Torit told

The Committee to Project Journalists is calling for immediate and unconditional release of detained Torit reporter Ijoo Bosco.

Torit State authorities claim that Bosco was put behind bars at the weekend for reportedly failing to report on the assembling of forces in Magwi County.

The soldiers were being dispatched to Owiny-Kibul Training Center in line with the revitalized peace agreement’s security arrangements.

According to Torit State Minister of Information, Ijoo, an employee of the Voice of Eastern Equatoria radio was assigned to cover the story but failed to broadcast it.

Margaret Idwa said she considered the action by the journalist as insubordination.

However, some media reports suggest that Bosco was arrested on 10 January by the state authorities for airing a story about sanctions imposed on the First Vice President by the U.S.

“Authorities have provided conflicting justifications for his arrest, both connected to his journalism,” tweeted CPJ.

“CPJ calls for his immediate and unconditional release.”

According to human rights groups, members of the organized forces often make the work of the media difficult by assaulting, intimidating, detaining and even killing journalists.

They say dozens of the journalists have been killed in line of duty while several others have fled into exile fearing for their lives after being threatened with death by security agents, particularly from the National Security Service.

In addition, several media houses have also been shut down by the government for critical coverage of the country’s affairs.