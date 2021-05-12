Museveni begins his sixth term in office

Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni has been sworn into office for the sixth term as President of Uganda.



In a ceremony attended by Heads of State and governments, Museveni took the oath after his win was reaffirmed by the Ugandan electoral commission.

“I, Kaguta Yoweri Museveni, swear in the name of the Almighty God that I will pay allegiance to the Constitution of Uganda. That I shall faithfully exercise the function of the presidency of Uganda and that I shall promote the welfare of the people of Uganda. So help me, God.”

He then took the instruments of power, including the constitution, the national flag, the presidential standard flag, the national anthem, the National Court of Arms, and the public seal from Uganda’s Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

In January, Museveni won a contentious general election with 5,851,037 votes, representing 58.64% of the 9,978,093 valid votes.

His main rival was young musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, who came second in the contested elections.

Bobi Wine has rejected the results alleging fraud and election irregularities.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir is among 11 other Heads of State who are in attendance at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

The oath of office means Museveni’s new tenure begins today till 2026.

This will extend his rule to 40 years.

Over 4,000 guests are attending the ceremony.

The African Heads of State in attendance include; President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana, President Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, and President Alpha Conde of Guinea, among other government representatives.

