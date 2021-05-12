12th May 2021
Renewed clashes in Wonduruba displace civilians

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

File: Bishop Mathew Taban Peter. Credit| Gumbiri Radio 102.6 FM

A religious leader is calling for urgent humanitarian assistance for people displaced by recent military clashes in Wonduruba Payam of Juba County of Central Equatoria state.

Over the weekend, government troops and forces of the National Salvation Front are said to have engaged in gun battles in the area.

The fighting reportedly led to the displacement of civilians from Indiqini, Mongili and another place call Malakal.

“Some of them [IDPs] are trying to venture to the center and the majority to the mountains and bushes,” Bishop Mathew disclosed,” said Mathew Taban Peter, Bishop of Wonduruba Diocese of the Internal Province of Central Equatoria of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

He told Eye Radio Tuesday that the situation of the IDPs is dire.

The cleric stated that some of the displaced walked for about five days to Kuda to escape the fighting.

Kuda village is situated 54 kilometers west of Juba.

“They left their food and are in the wilderness. The situation is really dire.”

Bishop Mathew Taban further called on the SSPDF and forces loyal to General Thomas Cirillo to “respond to the calls for peace so that our people can go back to cultivate so that the price of food can come down.”

