19th July 2021
Muslims in S.Sudan to observe Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Muslims gather at Zahara Grounds in Juba to mark the "Festival of Breaking the Fast." Credit| Peter Luis

The Muslim community in South Sudan will join the world in celebrating Eid Al-Adha tomorrow.

This is according to the Secretary-General of South Sudan Islamic Council, Abdullah Barag.

He says Eid-Al Adha sacrifice is the feast of redemption and generosity.

It follows the Eid al-Fitr two months after the holy month of Ramadan.

According to religious history, Abraham offered his son Isaac for sacrifice but before he could do so, Allah provided a lamb to be sacrificed instead.

Speaking to Eye Radio Monday on Monday, Abdullah congratulates all South Sudanese on this occasion.

“This feast is the feast of redemption and also it is the feast of generosity and it’s God’s command as he ordered Abraham to slaughter his son and when he accepts God gives him a big sheep from heaven and it becomes Sunnah every year,” he said.

“Those who are capable can slaughter animals for the poor people so that they can also celebrate because it is a day of happiness, cooperation, and solidarity.”

“I am taking this chance to extend my congratulations and blessings to the Islamic nation all over the world and particularly Muslims and all the people of South Sudan.”

19th July 2021

