19th July 2021
Egyptian companies urged to build factories in S. Sudan

Author: Richard Jale | Published: 2 hours ago

From Left to Right: Dhieu Mathok, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Dr. James Wani, Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan for Economic Affairs, and Ms. Nevin Jame, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry - credit: Egyptian Embassy in Juba

The Minister of Investment and Industry has asked Egyptian companies to establish factories in Juba instead of importing ready-made goods.

Dhieu Mathok made the appeal yesterday [Sunday] at the end of an exhibition to showcase Egyptian-made products in Juba.

“With the support of the ministry of investment, we want Egyptian businessmen to come and open factories and companies in South Sudan,” said Dhieu.

“South Sudan is an open market. It is neighboring 6 countries and these 6 countries can also be marketing for South Sudan.”

More than 400 Egyptian companies displayed various manufactured products – including processed foods, electronic accessories, and furniture in the five-day trade fair.

The event was organized by the South Sudan Ministry of Investment and Industry, in partnership with the private sector in Egypt.

It aimed at promoting inter-trade between South Sudan and Egypt through direct engagement of private sectors from the two countries.

South Sudan’s investment minister, Dhieu Mathok believes many South Sudanese will be employed if manufacturing companies are set up in Juba.

South Sudan depends almost entirely on imported manufactured goods.

According to the World Bank, South Sudan imported goods worth 667 million US dollars in 2019, making it the number 186 trade destination in the world.

In 2009, the country exported crude petroleum, worth $1.62 Billion US dollars, making it the first foreign exchange earner.

