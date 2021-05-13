Muslims mark Eid with calls for an end to communal violence

The Islamic Council has called for an end to all forms of communal violence and destruction of properties in South Sudan.

It said the Eid al-Fitr festivities should be used to promote peaceful coexistence among South Sudanese.

Since the decline of political violence, South Sudan has continued to experience communal violence and deadly highway robberies.

On Wednesday alone, at least five people were killed in a suspected cattle-related incident in Rumbek Central County of Lakes State.

Hundreds of believers gathered this morning at Zahara ground in Hai Malakal to break the fast for the month of Ramadan.

“Let us respect each other’s property by not looting people’s cows and not destroying people’s farms or abduct children,” the Islamic Council stated.

The Council noted that the biggest obstacle to peaceful coexistence in South Sudan is the ongoing communal violence.

Parts of Lakes, Jonglei, Warrap, and Unity States have continued to experience waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.

“If you have cattle -even if it is one, it is better the hundreds stolen from someone which may have led to killings,” Abdallah Baraj, Secretary-General of the Islamic Council told Eye Radio.

He appealed to religious leaders to champion grassroots efforts for total peace across South Sudan.

“Our responsibility as religious leaders whether Muslims or Christians is to conduct awareness on love for each other and avoid any form of corruption like stealing money. I pray to God to lift any bitterness in our hearts and fill it with peace and love for each other.”

Eid al-Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast” is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

The South Sudan Islamic Council also urged the Muslim community to dedicate the Eid al Fitr festivities to helping their neighbors who are experiencing hardship.

