13th May 2021
Gunmen kill five near Yei town after rounding up civilians

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Map of Yei town and major roads leading to the town. Credit| Google Map

At least five people have been killed in Mugwo Payam of Central Equatoria State, the Commissioner of Yei River County has said.

Armed bandits reportedly attacked civilians returning home from the market on Wednesday evening in Payawa area near Yei town.

Commissioner Cyrus disclosed that the bandits rounded up the civilians and shot them at random.

“Yesterday at Payawa – 11 miles from Yei town while people were returning from market, The armed group ambushed the civilians and then shot at them. Five were shot dead and then two injured,” he told Eye Radio Thursday morning.

The wounded are said to be recovering at Yei Civil Hospital.

Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus added that security forces have been deployed in the area to investigate the incident.

No one has claimed responsibility for the barbaric attack.

According to UN Human Rights Council, the presence of armed rebel groups in the areas of Central Equatoria State has continued to cause havoc on the civilian population.

It stated that the sustained attacks on numerous villages result in significant numbers of deaths, rapes, destruction, and looting of properties, leaving civilians with no alternative but to flee across the border to Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

13th May 2021

