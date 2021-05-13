Female aid worker shot dead in Budi

13th May 2021
Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

FILE: Cordaid vehicle on the road from Aburoch to Kodok, Upper Nile State. Credit| Ilvy Njiokiktjien/Cordaid

A humanitarian worker has been killed in a road ambush in Eastern Equatoria State.

The incident happened on Wednesday along Camp 15 – Chukudum road in Budi County.

“The person shot dead is a female,” the state government confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Clara Amono, an employee of the Cordaid organization.

Cordaid is an international emergency relief and development organization that supports health care, including nutrition, resilience, security, justice, and humanitarian efforts in South Sudan.

Ms Amono was killed while traveling in a convoy that included staff from Save the Children International organization.

“These people were going to their area of operations where they work, where they are serving the people and so they were just stopped, and then shot at,” said Aliandro Lotok, the Press Secretary in the office of Governor Louis Lobong.

He added that another aid worker, a driver, was also wounded in the attack.

In a press statement, Cordaid organization also confirmed the death of its staff.

It stated Ms Amono worked for Cordaid as a specialist in reproductive health.

She was on the way from Torit to another location to support a medical facility.

This is not the first attack targeting aid workers in South Sudan.

In February this year, a humanitarian was killed while on duty in Upper Nile State.

In 2018, a colleague of a humanitarian organization in South Sudan was shot and killed during an ambush on a Cordaid vehicle. The attack took place in Unity State, during a humanitarian mission.

13th May 2021

