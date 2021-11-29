29th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Mvolo man ends life after spat with wife

Mvolo man ends life after spat with wife

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

A 28-year-old man in Western Equatoria has taken his own life after an argument with his wife in Mvolo County.

The state police say the incident occurred in Mvolo County on Sunday afternoon when Gabriel Abdu Johnathan’s wife returned from a borehole where she had gone to fetch water.

The crime desk officer at the Mvolo police station, 2nd Lt. Lickson Twolaba points out that the unnamed wife is being held for interrogation over the man’s death.

“This man got into an argument with his wife over domestic matters, so he went out and hanged himself,” Twolaba told Eye Radio on Monday.

“He got angry without talking to anyone about the reason for the dispute and the investigation is still ongoing about the reason why he went to the river side and hanged himself.

Lickson Twolaba said there was no fight between him and wife.

“The wife was returning from fetching water when the argument happened. The investigation is still ongoing and we will inform you of the final result after the investigation is completed,’ he said.

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces 1

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali 2

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali

Published Tuesday, November 23, 2021

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion 3

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp 4

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

Too many commanders-in-chief in S Sudan, a governor expresses worry 5

Too many commanders-in-chief in S Sudan, a governor expresses worry

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns

Published 2 hours ago

Mvolo man ends life after spat with wife

Published 4 hours ago

Reorganization of Juba city ‘must continue,’ says new Mayor

Published 5 hours ago

Aweil man appeals for family’s release from in-laws in Kordofan

Published 7 hours ago

Governors call for revival of agricultural schemes

Published 8 hours ago

Thieves break into Ibba Church, steal cash, other valuables

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.