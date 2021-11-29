Mvolo man ends life after spat with wife

A 28-year-old man in Western Equatoria has taken his own life after an argument with his wife in Mvolo County.



The state police say the incident occurred in Mvolo County on Sunday afternoon when Gabriel Abdu Johnathan’s wife returned from a borehole where she had gone to fetch water.

The crime desk officer at the Mvolo police station, 2nd Lt. Lickson Twolaba points out that the unnamed wife is being held for interrogation over the man’s death.

“This man got into an argument with his wife over domestic matters, so he went out and hanged himself,” Twolaba told Eye Radio on Monday.

“He got angry without talking to anyone about the reason for the dispute and the investigation is still ongoing about the reason why he went to the river side and hanged himself.

Lickson Twolaba said there was no fight between him and wife.

“The wife was returning from fetching water when the argument happened. The investigation is still ongoing and we will inform you of the final result after the investigation is completed,’ he said.

