Reorganization of Juba city ‘must continue,’ says new Mayor

The Juba City will continue with development and reorganization of the capital, the new mayor of Juba City has said.



These include the opening up of feeder roads, curb juvenile gangs and ensure Juba is safe as stipulated in the Council’s by-laws.

Michael Allah-Jabu, who says his motto is “Together for service delivery and urban development”, vows that he will implement the plans and programs of the office with new spirit.

He also said corruption, harmonizing prices of commodities in the markets and hygiene are among his top priorities.

“My priorities and policy guidelines are to keep Juba clean, green and beautiful; to stop or minimize the rate of corruption and misuse of funds in Juba City Council for the welfare of the people; to harmonize prices in the market, improve health and public health provision,” the new mayor said on Eye Radio Dawn show on Monday.

“Opening of internal roads and their pavements, opening of spaces for the public, we want to see that all the roads in Juba are named so that we are able to describe the locations.

“I also want to stop or minimize criminal acts including outlaw practices. Some of the markets in Juba are not reorganized, so I want to see that they are reorganized and look better.”

Mayor Michael replaced Kalisto Lado, who was fired last week barely a year after he assumed office.

