NAS claims responsibility for Lobonok attack

The leadership of the armed opposition group National Salvation Front has claimed responsibility for the deaths of six bodyguards of the Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga.

The men were attacked while riding on a Toyota land-cruiser along Juba- Lobonok road on Wednesday.

The militants alleged that they attacked the vehicle because they believed it was going to and collect intelligence information on NAS defensive position.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, NAS claims its soldiers also captured a number of rifles and ammunition after the attack.

In January this year, holdout opposition groups and the government signed the Rome declaration to cease hostilities and further political dialogue in order to participate in the ongoing peace process.

But the declaration has reportedly been violated by various parties, according to UN and various observers.

Observers have urged the SSPDF, NAS and the SPLA-IO to adhere to cessation of hostilities deal signed in December 2017 in Addis Ababa and the Rome Declaration signed in January 2020.