ND committee postpones national conference

The Steering Committee of the National Dialogue has postponed the anticipated national conference.

On Tuesday, the Co-chair of the national Dialogue steering committee told Eye Radio that over 600 delegates would be arriving in Juba this weekend to take part in the conference.

The conference had been scheduled to take place on Monday next week.

However, steering committee says this coincides with political national activities.

“As is public knowledge, the announcement date of our national conference 16th March has now seriously conflicted with important national political activities that have made this postponement inevitable,” said Dr. Lual Aciek Deng, coordinator of National Dialogue Secretariat.

He added that new dates will be announced sometimes later.

In 2017, President Salva Kiir initiated the grassroots peace process to achieve unity and reconciliation in the country.

Kiir believes that, the National Dialogue will end violent conflicts in South Sudan, reconstitute national consensus and save the country from disintegration as a way of ushering in peace, stability and prosperity.

So far, the Steering committee of the national dialogue has conducted Upper Nile, Bahr el Ghazal and Equatoria regional conferences as well as meeting with other political parties, faith-based and civil society organizations.