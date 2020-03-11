John Garang’s last surviving brother passes on

The elder and last surviving brother of Dr. John Garang de Mabior has passed away.

According to the family member, Deng Mabior Atem died yesterday at the age of 78 at his Wangulei home area in Twic East, Jonglei State.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Maj.-Gen. Dut Chagai, a family member, said the old man succumbed to an illness.

He said the death of Deng Mabior is “a great loss” to the family.

“They were six sons [plus their three sisters]. All of them passed. Deng was the only person who remained and was a key person in the family – to tell the children, his children, and the children of his brothers and sisters history of the family. It is a great loss to us as family,” Maj.-Gen. Chagai told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

President Salva Kiir later on paid a visit to the house of Late Dr. John Garang De Mabior where relatives and friends gathered to mourn Deng.

In his condolence message, President Kiir shared his thoughts and prayers with the family.

He urged the members to remain strong and courageous during these hard times.

Deng de Mabior is survived by several children and grandchildren.