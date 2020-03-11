11th March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   John Garang’s last surviving brother passes on

John Garang’s last surviving brother passes on

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 2 mins ago

From left to right: Atem, Deng and Garang Mabior Atem in Nairobi, around 2003 | Credit | Courtesy

The elder and last surviving brother of Dr. John Garang de Mabior has passed away.

According to the family member, Deng Mabior Atem died yesterday at the age of 78 at his Wangulei home area in Twic East, Jonglei State.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Maj.-Gen. Dut Chagai, a family member, said the old man succumbed to an illness.

He said the death of Deng Mabior is “a great loss” to the family.

“They were six sons [plus their three sisters]. All of them passed. Deng was the only person who remained and was a key person in the family – to tell the children, his children, and the children of his brothers and sisters history of the family. It is a great loss to us as family,” Maj.-Gen. Chagai told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

President Salva Kiir later on paid a visit to the house of Late Dr. John Garang De Mabior where relatives and friends gathered to mourn Deng.

In his condolence message, President Kiir shared his thoughts and prayers with the family.

He urged the members to remain strong and courageous during these hard times.

Deng de Mabior is survived by several children and grandchildren.

President Salva Kiir seated next to VP Rebecca Nyandeng at Garang’s home on Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020 | Credit | PPU

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Unity gov’t must address 4 major problems to function well – Shearer 1

Unity gov’t must address 4 major problems to function well – Shearer

Published Thursday, March 5, 2020

Cattleman kills Cueibet football fan 2

Cattleman kills Cueibet football fan

Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Officer blames soldiers’ suffering on ministerial controversy 3

Officer blames soldiers’ suffering on ministerial controversy

Published Thursday, March 5, 2020

Delay all travels to S Sudan, Juba tells Beijing 4

Delay all travels to S Sudan, Juba tells Beijing

Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Juba woman accuses peacekeeper of ‘forced’ hug, selfie 5

Juba woman accuses peacekeeper of ‘forced’ hug, selfie

Published Monday, March 9, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

John Garang’s last surviving brother passes on

Published 2 mins ago

ND committee postpones national conference

Published 28 mins ago

Lukudu rejects papal choice

Published 2 hours ago

Religious leader calls for restraint after church fistfight

Published 21 hours ago

Hunger drives away peace soldiers from Wau training center

Published 22 hours ago

ND urges Juba, Khartoum to recognize 2013 Abyei referendum results

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.