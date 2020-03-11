11th March 2020
Wau hunger allegations are “untrue” – army

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

Gen Lul Ruai, SSPDF Spokesperson | Credit | Eye Radio

The army has denied reports that some of its soldiers are leaving Wau training center due to lack of food.

On Tuesday, a soldier told Eye Radio that they had been surviving on salt-flavored “asida” for the last two weeks at Wau training center.

The soldier who requested anonymity said over 3,000 soldiers deserted the place.

However, the SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang describes the allegation as “untrue.”

“That allegation is untrue; the only challenge that we know is the issue of public sanitation – that’s lack of pit latrines,” he asserted.

“Yes, there are such challenges. The forces did not dessert in the number that he stated. We had about 6000 troops. It’s an exaggeration.”

Earlier, the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM, confirmed the lack of logistical support, shelter, water, among others at the encampment sites.

Wau hunger allegations are "untrue" – army

11th March 2020

