1st December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   Nearly 200,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in S Sudan – U.S

Nearly 200,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in S Sudan – U.S

Authors: Alhadi Awari | Koang Pal | Published: 23 mins ago

HIV-ribbon

An estimated 200,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in South Sudan, U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed.

On this day, people around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The global theme for this year is “Global solidarity, shared responsibility.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 193,000 people are living with the virus in South Sudan.

“In South Sudan, there are close to about 193,000 people leaving with HIV/AIDS. That is an estimate. It could be higher and it could be lower,” said Dr. Sudhir Bunga, country director for U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in South Sudan.

“That’s a rough estimate of 193,000 people leaving with HIV/AIDS a prevalence of anywhere about two-person plus, but this where is by county and by state and is not the same rate in every county and every state but it’s where by geographic region.”

Dr. Bunga stated that the Equatoria region has had a higher prevalence compared to other counties in the country.

“Based on our surveillance data historically the disease detection method that we have applied in several counties, the greater Equatoria region has had a higher prevalence compared to other counties,” he added.

For his part, the deputy health team director for the United States Agency for Development says there is a need to reach high-risk populations with preventive messages.

John McKay stressed that the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief or PEPFAR is reaching millions of people with key prevention messages.

“In the past years, PEPFAR has reached millions of members of the population including many cares pacific key population such as sex workers, people who inject drugs, people in prisons and other types of migrants, and PEPFAR this population with key packages prevention testing and treatment,” McKay explained.

“PEPFAR has significantly explained the access to the drugs necessary for.”

The South Sudan PEPFAR program works in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Global Fund, and other stakeholders including civil society.

It aims at effectively improving access to quality HIV prevention, care, and treatment services.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Committee wants number of army generals reduced 1

Committee wants number of army generals reduced

Published Thursday, November 26, 2020

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management 2

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management

Published Sunday, November 29, 2020

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented 3

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented

Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church 4

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church

Published Friday, November 27, 2020

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’ 5

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’

Published Saturday, November 28, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nearly 200,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in S Sudan – U.S

Published 23 mins ago

HIV/AIDS: U.S efforts to prevent & treat the epidemic

Published 50 mins ago

SPLM-IO working towards sustainable peace – Dr Machar

Published 2 hours ago

Two killed over Kworjik wrestling-related clashes

Published 4 hours ago

Officer blames police corruption on delayed salary payment

Published 5 hours ago

Political momentum erodes as Kiir deprives opposition of decision-making – UN

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.