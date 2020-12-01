Nearly 200,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in S Sudan – U.S

An estimated 200,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in South Sudan, U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed.

On this day, people around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The global theme for this year is “Global solidarity, shared responsibility.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 193,000 people are living with the virus in South Sudan.

“In South Sudan, there are close to about 193,000 people leaving with HIV/AIDS. That is an estimate. It could be higher and it could be lower,” said Dr. Sudhir Bunga, country director for U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in South Sudan.

“That’s a rough estimate of 193,000 people leaving with HIV/AIDS a prevalence of anywhere about two-person plus, but this where is by county and by state and is not the same rate in every county and every state but it’s where by geographic region.”

Dr. Bunga stated that the Equatoria region has had a higher prevalence compared to other counties in the country.

“Based on our surveillance data historically the disease detection method that we have applied in several counties, the greater Equatoria region has had a higher prevalence compared to other counties,” he added.

For his part, the deputy health team director for the United States Agency for Development says there is a need to reach high-risk populations with preventive messages.

John McKay stressed that the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief or PEPFAR is reaching millions of people with key prevention messages.

“In the past years, PEPFAR has reached millions of members of the population including many cares pacific key population such as sex workers, people who inject drugs, people in prisons and other types of migrants, and PEPFAR this population with key packages prevention testing and treatment,” McKay explained.

“PEPFAR has significantly explained the access to the drugs necessary for.”

The South Sudan PEPFAR program works in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Global Fund, and other stakeholders including civil society.

It aims at effectively improving access to quality HIV prevention, care, and treatment services.