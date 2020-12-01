HIV/AIDS: U.S efforts to prevent & treat the epidemic

Today, 1 December is World AIDS day. Each year, the world commemorates. People around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. The global theme for this year is “Global solidarity, shared responsibility.”

Eye Radio’s Senior Journalist, Alhadi Hawari interviewed US Center for Disease – Country Director, Dr. Sudhir Bunga, and USAID’s Deputy Health Team Director, John McKay today [Tuesday] on World AIDS Day.

They discussed USAID’s outreach programs on HIV/AIDs awareness, and support for People Living with HIV.

Part one of the Interview:

Part two of the Interview: