1st December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Interviews   |   HIV/AIDS: U.S efforts to prevent & treat the epidemic

HIV/AIDS: U.S efforts to prevent & treat the epidemic

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 4 hours ago

World AID Day: US Center for Disease Country Director for South Sudan, Dr. Sudhir Bunga discussing USAID's outreach programs on HIV/AIDs awareness, and support for People Living with HIV in South Sudan - credit | Lou Nelson | Eye Radio | December 1, 2020

Today, 1 December is World AIDS day. Each year, the world commemorates. People around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. The global theme for this year is “Global solidarity, shared responsibility.”

Eye Radio’s Senior Journalist, Alhadi Hawari interviewed US Center for Disease – Country Director, Dr. Sudhir Bunga, and USAID’s Deputy Health Team Director, John McKay today [Tuesday] on World AIDS Day.

They discussed USAID’s outreach programs on HIV/AIDs awareness, and support for People Living with HIV.

Part one of the Interview:

Part two of the Interview:

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Committee wants number of army generals reduced 1

Committee wants number of army generals reduced

Published Thursday, November 26, 2020

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management 2

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management

Published Sunday, November 29, 2020

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented 3

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented

Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church 4

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church

Published Friday, November 27, 2020

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’ 5

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’

Published Saturday, November 28, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nearly 200,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in S Sudan – U.S

Published 4 hours ago

HIV/AIDS: U.S efforts to prevent & treat the epidemic

Published 4 hours ago

SPLM-IO working towards sustainable peace – Dr Machar

Published 5 hours ago

Two killed over Kworjik wrestling-related clashes

Published 7 hours ago

Officer blames police corruption on delayed salary payment

Published 8 hours ago

Political momentum erodes as Kiir deprives opposition of decision-making – UN

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.