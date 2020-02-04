New anti-measles campaign targets 2.5m children

The Ministry of Health has launched a nationwide measles campaign targeting 2.5 million children following the recent outbreak in the country.

In 2019, South Sudan registered a measles outbreak in 24 counties and four internally displaced people’s camps.

The ministry and its health partners described the outbreak as the worst since 2011.

There were a total of 4,701 confirmed cases with 26 deaths, especially in Aweil South and Ikotos counties.

“Measles is not good; measles can kill,” said Dr. Riek Gai, minister. “Now the ball is in our court as South Sudanese, whether we are going to meet the target of 2.5 [million children] since we have already mobilize the required funds and Logistics has been put in place.”

During the campaign, children between the ages of six and 29 months will be vaccinated and given vitamin A supplement as well as the deworming tables.

For his part, the Country Representative of World Health Organization, Dr. Olushayo Olu, stated that all efforts should be made for the vaccinations to reach out all the children:

“This is really important in ensuring and boosting the immunity and the ability of our children infections, hence contributing to improved child survival.”

Measles is a highly contagious and serious disease caused by a virus.

The disease remain the major cause of death and disability among young children worldwide.

It is spread through the air when an infected person cough and sneeze. Measles can be prevented through immunizations of all children.