New Covid-19 restrictions take effect

The High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19 has issued new directives, imposing curfew starting from 7 PM to 6 AM.

The other directives include the closure of all tea and shisha places with immediate effect, ban on all passenger boda-boda – limiting their operations to cargo services only.

The new anti-coronavirus measures come amidst an increase in cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Taskforce-Dr. Riek Machar, who is also the first vice president, says passenger taxis shall continue to operate on half capacity.

“Police are instructed to impound any Boda-Boda transporting passengers, only one passenger will be allowed on Raksha at all time,” Machar said. “Noah buses, Taxis and Matatoes shall operate on half capacity only, closure of all bars and restaurants. Restaurants must only provide takeaway services. Violators shall be prosecuted.”

The Taskforce also ordered confinement for at least 14 days all contacts of the 5th patient and all affiliates of the Tonj Community Peace Initiative.

“The High-Level Taskforce Orders quarantine for all contacts of the 6th case and all 101 mourners who traveled to Abyei last week non-compliance for the orders will attract punitive actions including forceful quarantine,” Machar added.

It also orders quarantine for all contacts of the 6th case and all 101 mourners who traveled to Abyei last week for the burial of late Edward Lino.

Dr. Machar reiterates that any non-compliance will attract disciplinary actions, especially forceful quarantine.

The Taskforce has also recommended for issuance of provisional order enacting Public Health Act specific to infectious diseases such as Coronavirus and Ebola by the President.

South Sudan has so far recorded 34 cases for the novel coronavirus, with 28 new cases confirmed on Tuesday.