29th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | National News   |   New Covid-19 restrictions take effect

New Covid-19 restrictions take effect

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar, the deputy chairperson of the Task Force on COVID-19 addresses reporters in Juba, April 6th, 2020/File/Eye Radio

The High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19 has issued new directives, imposing curfew starting from 7 PM to 6 AM.

The other directives include the closure of all tea and shisha places with immediate effect, ban on all passenger boda-boda – limiting their operations to cargo services only.

The new anti-coronavirus measures come amidst an increase in cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Taskforce-Dr. Riek Machar, who is also the first vice president, says passenger taxis shall continue to operate on half capacity.

“Police are instructed to impound any Boda-Boda transporting passengers, only one passenger will be allowed on Raksha at all time,” Machar said. “Noah buses, Taxis and Matatoes shall operate on half capacity only, closure of all bars and restaurants. Restaurants must only provide takeaway services. Violators shall be prosecuted.”

The Taskforce also ordered confinement for at least 14 days all contacts of the 5th patient and all affiliates of the Tonj Community Peace Initiative.

“The High-Level Taskforce Orders quarantine for all contacts of the 6th case and all 101 mourners who traveled to Abyei last week non-compliance for the orders will attract punitive actions including forceful quarantine,” Machar added.

It also orders quarantine for all contacts of the 6th case and all 101 mourners who traveled to Abyei last week for the burial of late Edward Lino.

Dr. Machar reiterates that any non-compliance will attract disciplinary actions, especially forceful quarantine.

The Taskforce has also recommended for issuance of provisional order enacting Public Health Act specific to infectious diseases such as Coronavirus and Ebola by the President.

South Sudan has so far recorded 34 cases for the novel coronavirus, with 28 new cases confirmed on Tuesday.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case 1

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case 2

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Red flag over rape at military training centres 3

Red flag over rape at military training centres

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

IGAD’s new deadline for parties 4

IGAD’s new deadline for parties

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Hundreds flee to Yei town 5

Hundreds flee to Yei town

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Family wants Covid-19-negative son released

Published 11 mins ago

Prosecute ‘rapists’ in Yei, activist tells gov’t

Published 3 hours ago

New Covid-19 restrictions take effect

Published 4 hours ago

Guterres wants more time for UNISFA

Published 4 hours ago

28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba

Published 22 hours ago

Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.