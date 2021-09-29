29th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   New football team head coach vows to push the boys to next level

New football team head coach vows to push the boys to next level

Author: Jordan Aggrey | Published: 8 hours ago

Stefano Cusin, the new head coach of the South Sudan National football team | File picture

The new head coach of the South Sudan National football team – Stefano Cusin – says he will focus on tactical organization to help the Bright Stars reach the next level of competitiveness

The Italian tactician was officially unveiled as the Bright Stars new head coach in a press conference held in Juba on Tuesday and has signed a two-year contract.

In his first statement to the press, Cusin recognized the work of his predecessors, saying the foundation is already in place for the national side.

“Before I came here, I checked about ten games for the national team to try to understand the players, leadership and how they have been working; and what I can tell you is that we are not coming from zero,” he told the media.

Regarding style of play and what fans can expect, the Italian states that he will take time to understand the characteristics of the team, its strengths and weaknesses but added that the priority is to develop a team identity

“My style is to play with organization, personality and game by game we will analyze because it is not the same to play in Lagos against Nigeria and to play at home against Mauritania,” Cusin continued.

For his part, SSFA President Augustino Maduot said they had interviewed several coaches before the board decided that Cusin was the best choice.

“He has been a Coach in Europe, Africa, Middle East and the Gulf region and the board unanimously believe he is the right person to take the Bright Star to the next level,” he added.

He added that the target for the coach is to ensure that the Bright Star win matches and compete in tournaments.

Cusin holds a UEFA Pro License and has worked in numerous countries including Italy, Iran, Palestine, Cyprus, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Bulgeria, Congo, Cameroon and most notably as assistant coach at Wolverhampton in the English Championship in 2016.

He has also worked with stars such as Luca Toni, a world cup winner with Italy and Helder Costa among others

He will work closely with interim coach Simon Yor in the upcoming international friendlies in Morocco early next month but will assume full responsibility after the friendlies

South Sudan faces Sierra Leone, Morocco and Gambia in Casablanca during the October FIFA window.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage 1

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba 2

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

4 soldiers die in road accident 3

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts 4

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Juba mayor vows to bulldoze all illegal structures 5

Juba mayor vows to bulldoze all illegal structures

Published Thursday, September 23, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bor court forces rogue general to release his ‘hostage’

Published 4 hours ago

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Published 7 hours ago

27 more catch Covid-19

Published 7 hours ago

New football team head coach vows to push the boys to next level

Published 8 hours ago

More rain to batter Jonglei, Upper Nile

Published 9 hours ago

Journalists denounce lack of access to information in S. Sudan

Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.