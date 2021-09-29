29th September 2021
27 more catch Covid-19

27 more catch Covid-19

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

The Ministry of Health says it has confirmed 27 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This raises South Sudan’s cumulative tally to 11,981.

The results were obtained from 479 samples tested across the country.

Of the 27 new cases, 9 were detected by the public health laboratory in Juba, 2 by Pamir, I by Kapoeta, 1 by Rumbek, 1 by Mapuordit, 1 by Makpandu, 2 by Queens Medical Complex, I by Pariang, I by St Thereza, 2 by Lul Hospital, 3 by Agok, 2 by Bio Lab, 1 by Maridi, and 1 by Crawford Lab.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 128 as there was no new death registered.

The ministry said it had so far conducted 230,886 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country in April last year.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. John Rumunu, said they are tracing 547 contacts of the confirmed cases.

So far, 11,570 cases have recovered.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

