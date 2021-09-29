29th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

A recent picture of Duk Guot, commissioner of Renk County, who had Fadhia Ngor detained for chanting 'Down down Kiir | Credit | Courtesy

The commissioner of Renk County in Upper Nile State claims demonstrator Fadhia Ngor is in arbitrary detention for calling on the president to step down.

Ms Ngor was detained 13 days ago, along other demonstrators, on the alleged orders of Duk Guot for taking part in a peaceful protest against an NGO operating in the area.

The locals had accused Medair organization of job discrimination.

Now, commissioner Guot told Eye Radio that Ms Ngor was arrested when they interrupted a security committee meeting on 18 September.

“These two people Fadhia Ngor and Malik Angok acted in an unkind manner when we were in a security committee meeting about the issue of the NGOs,” Guot told Eye Radio on Wednesday via phone from Renk town.

The demonstrators had accused the commissioner of failing to implement an agreement between the NGO and the locals.

During the meeting, she barged in and shouted, chanting: “Down down Salva Kiir, down down Renk county commissioner, and down down SPLM.”

“The organized forces consider it is a crime against the state,” the commissioner added.

The Chapter V of the Penal Code 2008 considers insurgency, banditry, sabotage or terrorism, and undermining authority of or insulting president.

However, the transitional constitution allows for free speech and demonstration. Several citizens have called on Kiir to resign over poor leadership.

Fadhia’s husband told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the 52-year-old woman was sharing a cell with male detainees at the SSPDF detention facility in Renk – a condition that violates her human rights.

Kur Ajak called for her immediate release or be officially charged and arraigned in court.

Popular Stories
Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage 1

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba 2

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

4 soldiers die in road accident 3

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts 4

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Juba mayor vows to bulldoze all illegal structures 5

Juba mayor vows to bulldoze all illegal structures

Published Thursday, September 23, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bor court forces rogue general to release his ‘hostage’

Published 5 hours ago

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Published 8 hours ago

27 more catch Covid-19

Published 8 hours ago

New football team head coach vows to push the boys to next level

Published 9 hours ago

More rain to batter Jonglei, Upper Nile

Published 10 hours ago

Journalists denounce lack of access to information in S. Sudan

Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.