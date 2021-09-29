Bor court forces rogue general to release his ‘hostage’

The rouge SSPDF general – Ayuen Nyok – has finally released on court orders his in-law he had been holding hostage over a marriage in Bor, Jonglei State.

The general kidnapped Madhieu Marial, the chairperson of Lakes State Youth Union on 20 September.

Madhieu is accused of taking the daughter of General Ayuen.

The daughter was first married to somebody who stays in US but later on broke up.

But because Madhieu has not completed payment of bride price, the general locked him up at his place at Langbaar.

“He took the daughter of the general, and the daughter was supposed to be somebody’s wife,” said Auston Anhiem, member of Lakes State Youth Union.

“So, the charges were labeled against him, but were dismissed by the court.”

He confirmed that Madhieu was released on Tuesday night and he is now free in Juba.

Both military and political leaders are often accused of taking laws into their own hands.

Observers often attribute it to lack of any meaningful judicial or legislative oversight, which makes leaders and government institutions violate laws with impunity.