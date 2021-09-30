30th September 2021
Nimule school fight leaves students injured

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

Some students of Nimule Secondary School in Magwi County armed with sticks on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Three students were injured in the fighting | Credit | Malish Emmanuel

A student has been arrested and three others hospitalized this morning following a communal fighting among the schoolchildren at Nimule Secondary School in Magwi County on Wednesday morning.

The fight, which reportedly involved dozens of students from Jonglei State and Lakes State, erupted after the morning parade.

A teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the fight began in the community among two boys last week.

“It started on Friday last week when a student had a fight with another student of the same school in the community and the boy and the father happened to report the case to the police,” he told Eye Radio.

“When the police went to the school to arrest the boy, the friend of the boy decided to assault the police. The students riot against the police officer.”

The detained student has been identified as Malual Bol.

And the ones receiving treatments at health facility in Nimule are Juma Mading, 23; Adak Matep, 20; and Makuei Makuec, 21.

For his part, the inspector of police in Nimule says police shot into the air to disperse the students.

Maj. David Kasimiro stated that the school has been closed down for now.

“If we were to leave the school open, the fight could resume. We may keep it closed for a week or a month because we don’t want this kind of mess,” he said.

Both the police and the unnamed teacher said they do not know what triggered the initial clashes last week.

