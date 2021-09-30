30th September 2021
Boda-boda-truck collision kills two in Nimule

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

The motorcycle rammed into the truck, killing both the rider and his passenger on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | Credit | Madrama James Lino

A grisly road accident at the border town of Nimule claimed lives of two people on Wednesday.

The director of traffic police in Nimule says the two were riding on a motorcycle when they were crushed by an oncoming truck.

Maj. Juma George says the truck was heading towards Malakia, while the motorcycle was heading to check point.

The deceased – identified as Anyanzo Emmanuel, the rider, and his passenger: Yar Achiek Duk – “died on the spot”.

“We have arrested the trucker and impounded the vehicle, with the registration number KBG 709A and investigation has started,” Maj. George told Eye Radio.

Motorcycles or boda-boda are the main means of transport at the border town. However, commercial trucks leaving and entering South Sudan use the main road.

Maj. George appealed to motorists to avoid speeding on the tarred road.

He blamed such an accident on reckless driving and drunk driving.

“I am also sending a message to the East African long distance truckers coming from Uganda and Kenya to ensure that they drive at 20 to 30km per hour within Nimule town,” he added.

