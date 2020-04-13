Nimule town clerk knocks dead Payam advisor

13th April 2020
Published: 4 hours ago

The town clerk of Nimule Town Council in Eastern Equatoria State has been arrested for knocking dead the Payam advisor last night.

According to the area Police Inspector, Tisian Tafeng was driving from the Malakia trading centre towards the checkpoint when the tragic accident occurred.

The deceased, Amoco Isaac, died on the spot at the age of 30.

The Police Inspector, Colonel Mbiko Barakat says the Toyota Landcruiser involved in the accident was driven with faulty headlights.

“On Sunday the Town Clerk was driving from the centre going towards the checkpoint and an accident occurred at 8 pm where the Payam Advisor called Amoco Isaac was knocked and he passed on,” Col Barakat told Eye Radio on Monday.

He said the town clerk will soon be arraigned in court to face murder charges.

