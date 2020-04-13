Fresh attack in Abyei leaves 3 dead, several missing

Three people have reportedly been killed by suspected armed Miseriya men in a fresh attack on a village in the Abyei Administrative Area on Monday morning.

According to the Deputy Chief Administrator, the tribal militia group attacked Mabok village in Raomamir County.

Kuon Monyeth says the attackers were well-armed.

“Mabok village was attacked this morning by Miseriyya armed group militia and SAF from Sudan, now we have discovered three people have been killed, their houses are burned, and more than 20 people are not yet ascertained,” Monyeth told Eye Radio.

“One child was kidnapped and several goats are looted, so this is the situation now,” he added.

In late January, Misseriya herders attacked a village in Abyei Area, killing at least 32 people and wounding 24 others. That incident caught the attention of the United Nations Security Council which demanded investigations.

The UNSC also called on the African Union and the UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to intensify their mediation roles with governments of Sudan and South Sudan to establish temporary administrative and security arrangements for Abyei.

Since 2005, the Abyei area has remained a contested region between the two countries.