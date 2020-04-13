9 people die over grazing land in Lakes

At least nine people have been killed in a cattle-related incident in the Cuei-bet County of Lakes State.

The clashes over grazing rights also led to the injury of thirteen people.

The Secretary-General of the defunct Gok State says the fighting over Thiep Thiep grazing land occurred on Sunday.

The communities of Waat and Panyar in Lakes State turned against each other over ownership of the land in Cuei-bet County.

Santino Ater Amon says a peace committee comprising of chiefs and local government officials has been formed to reconcile the communities.

“Two people were killed on the side of Waat and 7 people died on the side of Panyar, while 13 were wounded,” Ater affirmed.

Lakes State has experienced continuous waves of communal conflicts largely sparked by cattle-related incidences and revenge attacks.

“We went there and found out that the major problem was the competition over the grazing land and the resources there, the fighting ground and also the hunting,” Mr. Ater said of the latest incident.

In January, at least 15 people died as a result of clashes between three counties during an attempted cattle raid in Cueibet County.

In May last year, President Salva Kiir lifted a 3 years state of emergency despite concerns from local leaders that the situation would allow civilians to roam with their guns, in the absence of disarmament.

Youths in the area are said to have acquired lots of firearms over the years of conflict.

According to reports, cattle keepers are so adamant to give up their weapons as they use them to protect their livestock from raiders and wild animals.