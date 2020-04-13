Public demands financial assistance

Some members of the public are appealing to the government to provide financial assistance to families whose lives have been disrupted by the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already devastating economic and humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

According to Save the Children, the virus has compounded the poverty and economic hardship rampant in South Sudan before the virus arrived.

Since the onset of the pandemic, many families have had to suspend travels, curtail business activities due to restrictions imposed by the government to slow down the spread of the virus.

The government’s taskforce banned all gatherings such as sports and religious events and cultural activities.

It also halted international flights and closed borders, with some exemptions to emergency landings.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio say they are unable to purchase food items, pay bills such as rent and provide for other medical illnesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

They call on the government to provide them with emergency assistance. Some say they have been living on hand-to-mouth and are currently struggling to make ends meet.

“People lack water in the residential, there is no soap, there is a lack of money,” said one caller to Eye Radio’s Dawn program.

According to Human Rights Watch, millions are at risk of going hungry due to pandemic-related lockdown measures unless the government urgently puts in place a robust, coordinated plan to provide assistance.

“More than half the population may not be able to afford food and basic necessities.”

In neighbouring Uganda, the government has over the past two weeks distributed food items to families. The items include flour, beans, milk, among others.

“The government [South Sudan] should allocate these people with at least half of the budget so that they cook food that is enough for everyone,” said another caller.

WHO notes that the outbreak of COVID-19 means families are having to cope with disrupted education, family illness and loss of household income.

Under international human rights law, the government of South Sudan has an obligation to protect people’s right to an adequate standard of living, including adequate food and nutrition, the highest attainable standard of health, and social security.

The IMF has said it will make up to $1 trillion available in emergency funding to countries struggling to cope with the economic impact of COVID-19, and it is considering requests from over 90 countries.

Meanwhile, some listeners who spoke on the program also say the measures put in place by the task force to reduce the spread of the virus are not being fully observed by the public.

They raised concerns that the situation could worsen if urgent strict measures are not upheld.

These include; social distancing, regular hand washing with some, and closure of public gather places, among others.

“You are at home with your family and the food that is prepared is not enough to be given to each plate, so you end up sharing food on the same plate, and this affects social distancing.”

Another caller added that he has seen “people are still sharing cars, tea places and so forth.”

He urged the government “to conduct more awareness about COVID-19.”