Former Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla dies

The former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawilla is dead.
He reportedly died at around 4:45 pm at Juba Medical Complex where he had been rushed on Sunday afternoon.
According to Michael Makuei Lueth – the minister of information, doctors could not resuscitate him after suffering what was believed to be a ruptured heart vessel.
Paulino Wanawila had served as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs for seven years until he was recently replaced by Ruben Madol Aroi.
