13th April 2020
Former Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla dies

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 8 hours ago

Former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawilla. File photo.

The former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawilla is dead.

 

He reportedly died at around 4:45 pm at Juba Medical Complex where he had been rushed on Sunday afternoon.

According to Michael Makuei Lueth – the minister of information, doctors could not resuscitate him after suffering what was believed to be a ruptured heart vessel.

Paulino Wanawila had served as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs for seven years until he was recently replaced by Ruben Madol Aroi.

