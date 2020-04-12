Shut Juba airport, activist tells COVID-19 Task Force

A civil society activist has called on the government to completely shut down Juba International Airport after confirmation of more cases of coronavirus in the country.

Last month, the government announced a lock-down on the country’s borders and banned international flights as part of preventive measures against the pandemic.

However, it allowed cargo and emergency-related flights in and out of the country.

The announcement was prior to the confirmation of coronavirus cases in the country, with the first case announced 7 days ago.

However, the Excretive Director for Okay Africa Foundation – Wani Michael- told Eye Radio that domestic flights are still being operated.

“After confirmation of the first case in Juba, what the task force should have done is suspending domestic flights at the moment,” the activist said on Sunday.

“I urge the task force either today or tomorrow to be able to completely shut down the airport and only reserve it for only necessary emergencies but this issue of approving a lot of flights especially passenger flights should be stopped except cargo flights.”

So far, South Sudan has confirmed four cases of the COVID-19.