13th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Shut Juba airport, activist tells COVID-19 Task Force

Shut Juba airport, activist tells COVID-19 Task Force

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 13 hours ago

A section of Juba International Airport, 2020 | Credit | Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

A civil society activist has called on the government to completely shut down Juba International Airport after confirmation of more cases of coronavirus in the country.

Last month, the government announced a lock-down on the country’s borders and banned international flights as part of preventive measures against the pandemic.

However, it allowed cargo and emergency-related flights in and out of the country.

The announcement was prior to the confirmation of coronavirus cases in the country, with the first case announced 7 days ago.

However, the Excretive Director for Okay Africa Foundation – Wani Michael- told Eye Radio that domestic flights are still being operated.

“After confirmation of the first case in Juba, what the task force should have done is suspending domestic flights at the moment,” the activist said on Sunday.

“I urge the task force either today or tomorrow to be able to completely shut down the airport and only reserve it for only necessary emergencies but this issue of approving a lot of flights especially passenger flights should be stopped except cargo flights.”

So far, South Sudan has confirmed four cases of the COVID-19.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case 1

South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders 2

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders

Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020

S Sudan records third coronavirus case 3

S Sudan records third coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 9, 2020

Another person tests coronavirus positive 4

Another person tests coronavirus positive

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba 5

NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba

Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Former Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla dies

Published 7 hours ago

Shut Juba airport, activist tells COVID-19 Task Force

Published 13 hours ago

Kiir calls for unity to cope with crises

Published 13 hours ago

Armed robbery leaves one dead in Juba

Published 14 hours ago

Uganda discharges 3 COVID-19 patients

Published Saturday, April 11, 2020

Kiir calls for end to communal conflicts

Published Saturday, April 11, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Former Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla dies

Read more...
Share