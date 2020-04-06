You are here: Home | Featured | Health | National News | No more in and out of Nairobi – Uhuru
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenya has restricted movements in Coronavirus-hit areas after 16 more people tested positive on Monday.
These include the Nairobi metropolitan area and coastal towns of Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi.
In a televised public address, Kenyatta banned movements in and out of the areas.
“This virus is unforgiving and its rate of growth, if not arrested, is exponential. Because it cannot be smelt, it is an enemy that can convince that life can continue as normal,” President Kenyatta said.
He also directed the National Treasury to use KSh 2 billion (about $2 million) recovered corruption cases to support vulnerable groups, especially those in urban areas.
The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Kenya to 158.
Uhuru said the death toll had risen to six after two more people succumbed to the highly-infectious virus in the past 24 hours. Four people have survived the virus so far.
Prevention
There’s currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19). You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:
Do:
Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub
Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze
Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell
Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell
Don’t:
Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean
