No more in and out of Nairobi – Uhuru

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenya has restricted movements in Coronavirus-hit areas after 16 more people tested positive on Monday.

These include the Nairobi metropolitan area and coastal towns of Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi.

In a televised public address, Kenyatta banned movements in and out of the areas.

“This virus is unforgiving and its rate of growth, if not arrested, is exponential. Because it cannot be smelt, it is an enemy that can convince that life can continue as normal,” President Kenyatta said.

He also directed the National Treasury to use KSh 2 billion (about $2 million) recovered corruption cases to support vulnerable groups, especially those in urban areas.

The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Kenya to 158.

Uhuru said the death toll had risen to six after two more people succumbed to the highly-infectious virus in the past 24 hours. Four people have survived the virus so far.

