6th April 2020
No more in and out of Nairobi – Uhuru

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 hour ago

Kenya's capital city, Nairobi

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenya has restricted movements in Coronavirus-hit areas after 16 more people tested positive on Monday.

These include the Nairobi metropolitan area and coastal towns of Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi.

In a televised public address, Kenyatta banned movements in and out of the areas.

“This virus is unforgiving and its rate of growth, if not arrested, is exponential. Because it cannot be smelt, it is an enemy that can convince that life can continue as normal,” President Kenyatta said.

He also directed the National Treasury to use KSh 2 billion (about $2 million) recovered corruption cases to support vulnerable groups, especially those in urban areas.

The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Kenya to 158.

Uhuru said the death toll had risen to six after two more people succumbed to the highly-infectious virus in the past 24 hours. Four people have survived the virus so far.

Prevention

There’s currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19). You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:

Do:

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

Don’t:

Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean

