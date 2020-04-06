Soldiers forcibly ‘quarantine’ IDPs

The internally displaced people at UN Protection of Civilian sites (PoCs) in Juba say have been forcefully quarantined by the army over misinformation on COVID-19.

An IDP representative, Mr. Majok Yen says SSPDF soldiers at the Yei road checkpoint have been pointing with guns those who tried to leave the camp since Monday morning.

The soldiers’ alleged action comes a day after the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar announced the first coronavirus case in the country. The patient is said to be a UN staff, who returned to the country in February.

Dr. Machar appealed to the general public to remain calm and observe the public health emergency measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

However, according to Mr. Yen, women who always get out to buy essential commodities and access health facilities such as Juba Teaching Hospital were stopped from leaving the camps.

“They were surprised that the army is preventing people from going out because they are telling us the government announced that we have coronavirus in the POC here,” Mr. Mayen told Eye Radio this evening, adding that “the soldiers threatened them by cocking guns at them.”

“Today from our PoC here, nobody went out because of this issue. They only allowed those who are coming from outside to enter but no exit.”

However, when contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson of the SSPDF Major Gen. Lul Ruai Koang said he was not aware of the claims against the SSPDF.

IDPs sheltering at the two POCs in Juba.