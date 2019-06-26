No more unauthorized access to JIA runway -Aviation Authority

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has banned all vehicles and persons from entering into the Juba International Airport with immediate effect.

The authority says no vehicle shall be allowed on the tarmac adjacent to the run away, except ambulances only.

For years, unauthorized persons have often access the run way of the airport –especially to escort or to receive government officials.

Travelers have also complaint of the presence of people who are not airport staff -who enter up to the check-in and check-out areas of the airport.

The aviation authority further directed deport owners to move their fuel tanks a few meters away from the runway within weeks.

It also told warehouse owners to cease any construction work at the airport.

The directives were announced on Tuesday night on the state television, SSBC.

According to the airport authorities, Juba International Airport receives up to 40 both domestic and international flights daily.

But the European Union Aviation Security Mission earlier said the level of security at the airport is not up to the international standards.

It said once security is improved, Juba International Airport will attract more international airlines into the country.