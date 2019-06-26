ADB approves over $24 million for urban water development in Juba

The African Development Bank has approved a proposal to commit $24.7 million to support South Sudan Strategic Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project.

The money will finance the rehabilitation of approximately 50 kilometers of the Juba town distribution network and related works, including metering and public water collection outlets.

According to the bank’s Board of Directors, the project will also cover feasibility and engineering design for two other towns under the jurisdiction of South Sudan Urban Water Corporation.

It will further support the development of solar powered water distributions systems, sanitation and hygiene promotion in rural areas around Juba, and capacity development.

Residents of Juba currently depend on the Nile River water for home use.

There is no investment in the development and maintenance of basic water infrastructure.

“The project will greatly assist its target population by helping to improve the quality and delivery of urban water supply services in Juba city,” said Bank Country Manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu.

The existing urban water supply infrastructure is non-functional -as most residents rely on untreated water drawn from the Nile by private water tanker operators.

The funds by the African Development Bank is expected to benefit 300,000 people in Juba, and eight targeted rural areas of Jubek state.

About $2 million will be used for the construction of 40 public latrines in schools and communities, including hygiene education.

“The incorporation of a rural water and sanitation component in areas that are relatively safe to reach indicates that the project opens a pathway for more support for rural WaSH going forward,” said Osward Chanda, Manager for the Water Security and Sanitation Division at the Department of Water Development and Sanitation.

A statement released yesterday by the bank said the funds will be included in the financial year 2019/2020 budget -as part of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the South Sudan Urban Water Corporation programmes.

The entire project is also expected to combat diseases, reduce health costs, improve quality of life, as well as helping women save time and increased convenience due to closer water supply outlets.

The ADB said it has contributed more than $136.79 million in development aid across various sectors in South Sudan since 2012.

Its support “focused on capacity building, infrastructure development, and creating conditions for promoting peace, stability and state building,” among the Bank’s strategic priorities.

The project is aligned with the South Sudan’s National Development Strategy (2018-21) and the orientation of the Bank’s 2012-18 Country Strategy Paper, which was extended in May 2019 to 2021.

Both strategies emphasize nation building through capacity building and infrastructure development.

The African Development Funds provided by ADB contributes to poverty reduction and economic and social development in the least developed African countries by providing concessional funding for projects and programs, as well as technical assistance for studies and capacity-building activities.