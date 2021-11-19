19th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | Peace   |   Nomadic herders call for joint market in Upper Nile state

Nomadic herders call for joint market in Upper Nile state

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of the cows owned by nomadic herders in Upper Nile state - courtesy

The Chairman of herders’ Union in South Sudan has appealed to the government to establish a joint market for its produce.

There are about 12 nomadic communities in Renk County, Upper Nile state, who move during rainy season to Ethiopia.

They include the Fallata and Ambororo cattle keepers, believed to have lived there for many years.

Adet Kiir says the common market will strengthen livestock trade and enhance co-existence among the herders.

“The establishment of this joined market will help the country a lot and the government will also be able to collect taxes. We will also be able to export these products abroad and earn hard currency,”Adet told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“We are supposed to benefit from this wealth of cows and sheep first of all, we will benefit from the skin, meat and horn. If we do these things in the right way, then we can export them.”

Popular Stories
Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny 1

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination 2

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers 3

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers

Published Saturday, November 13, 2021

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody 4

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits 5

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Three soldiers arrested after invading Lologo police station

Published 3 hours ago

Nomadic herders call for joint market in Upper Nile state

Published 4 hours ago

Man handed 7 years for defiling ten-year-old stepdaughter

Published 4 hours ago

UNICEF welcomes release of child soldiers in Lakes state

Published 6 hours ago

Cattle should not be a curse, but a blessing – FAO

Published 6 hours ago

Elections to take place as planned in 2023 – Kiir

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.