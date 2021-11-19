Nomadic herders call for joint market in Upper Nile state

The Chairman of herders’ Union in South Sudan has appealed to the government to establish a joint market for its produce.

There are about 12 nomadic communities in Renk County, Upper Nile state, who move during rainy season to Ethiopia.

They include the Fallata and Ambororo cattle keepers, believed to have lived there for many years.

Adet Kiir says the common market will strengthen livestock trade and enhance co-existence among the herders.

“The establishment of this joined market will help the country a lot and the government will also be able to collect taxes. We will also be able to export these products abroad and earn hard currency,”Adet told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“We are supposed to benefit from this wealth of cows and sheep first of all, we will benefit from the skin, meat and horn. If we do these things in the right way, then we can export them.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Man handed 7 years for defiling ten-year-old stepdaughter Previous Post