Three soldiers arrested after invading Lologo police station

The army has arrested three soldiers who were forcefully freed by their colleagues from Lologo Police station on Wednesday night, the army spokesperson has said.



The three individuals were arrested and detained by the police on Wednesday.

They were allegedly found in possession of a narcotic drug known as Khat or locally named as Marungi, a stimulant drug.

The soldiers are believed to be members of the SSPDF Ground Forces.

According to the army spokesperson, Gen. Lul Ruai, the soldiers were found being held at Lologo police station.

However, he says those soldiers sent to bring jailed individuals at the police station did not follow the procedures.

Gen. Lul says the soldiers took their colleagues forcefully from the Police custody to headquarters of the Ground Force.

He told Eye Radio this afternoon the three suspects have been detained at Giada.

“Those soldiers were arrested because they were allegedly to have been in possession of some drugs and upon getting the narrations labeled against those three soldiers they were immediately put in detention,” Gen Lul said.

“The Police is a law enforcement unit, if our owned services men are accused of wrongdoing then they should be locked in. So after you got this information we immediately detained them at Giada military detention and that was how we brought the situation under control.”

