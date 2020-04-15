15th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   NS ‘blocks’ newspaper printing

NS ‘blocks’ newspaper printing

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

The editor in chief of the Dawn newspaper says he could not publish today’s edition due to intimidation and threats by some National Security Service officers.

Emmanuel Monychol says the printing press was blocked from printing the daily paper by the national security officials deployed at the printing Centre.

However, he claims that the national security officer was insisting that an opinion article be replaced with an advert.

Monychol believes that this was meant to conceal the possible damage to the image of Blue House, which has been carrying out censorship on the media houses in the country.

He says for the past one week, NSS officer assigned to universal printing had been asking their newsroom to remove an article and insert universal printers advertisement, which they refused.

“So when they removed the article they said we don’t want the public to know that the article has been removed, so we want an advertisement to cover this,” Monychol explained to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“They did that twice, yesterday was the third time, so we told them today we are not going to accept to replace an article in our newspaper with an advertisement, so they said ok if you don’t want to remove and place an advertisement on it to make it appear that we are not removing article then will totally stop printing the paper, so totally stop printing last night and that’s what happened.”

Several journalists have either quit journalism or left the country due to intimidation, attack, and harassment by the National Security Service.

This still occurs despite the existence of media laws and the media regulatory body – Media Authority.

The media regulatory authority is yet to commend on the claims.

Popular Stories
S Sudan records third coronavirus case 1

S Sudan records third coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 9, 2020

Another person tests coronavirus positive 2

Another person tests coronavirus positive

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

UN to airlift the 53-year-old coronavirus patient to Nairobi 3

UN to airlift the 53-year-old coronavirus patient to Nairobi

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

Don’t buy these sanitizers 4

Don’t buy these sanitizers

Published Friday, April 10, 2020

Interstate movements suspended 5

Interstate movements suspended

Published Monday, April 13, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t criticized for ‘non-existent’ food relief

Published 7 hours ago

NS ‘blocks’ newspaper printing

Published 8 hours ago

Use social media responsibly, S. Sudanese told

Published 9 hours ago

Cattle in Pageri hinder return of refugees-Bishop

Published 9 hours ago

Trump halts funding to WHO

Published 20 hours ago

Museveni extends lockdown

Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.