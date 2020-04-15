Use social media responsibly, S. Sudanese told

A civil society activist is calling on South Sudanese to use social media responsibly in order to create awareness on COVID-19.

According to anti-hate speech organizations, online incitement against the UN and NGO workers has reportedly increased since the confirmation of the first case.

This prompted President Salva Kiir to caution South Sudanese against spreading hate speech and exhibiting xenophobic behaviors.

Nelson James Kwaaje, the program director for Defy Hate Now, says those using social media platforms should us it responsibly to advocate to citizens to follow directives by the world health organization and the ministry of health in combating COVID-19.

“The youth should use the platform during this time of COVID-19 to advocate for people to stay home, social distancing and washing hands and all the directives by the world health organization and the ministry of health and all these entities,” Kwaje told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“Always check twice and use your platform responsibly and also create awareness about the dangers of COVID -19 and advocate for people to keep safe.”