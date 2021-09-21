21st September 2021
Number of flood-affected people hits 426,000

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Families in Nzara County, WES, look for higher grounds as their homes are submerged in flood waters | Credit | Courtesy

The number of people affected by flash floods in the country has reportedly risen to 426,000.

On Wednesday last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or UNOCHA estimated that 380,000 had been displaced by the waters since May.

It pointed out Jonglei and Unity states, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile – in that order as the most affected states.

Photographs circulating on the social media show houses, schools and churches submerged in flood waters – with people sheltering on few higher grounds.

According to the latest UNOCHA report issued this morning, the vulnerable people need food assistance, emergency shelter, and non-food items such as water, sanitation, and hygiene services, and hygiene kits.

“Flooded farmlands [are] increasing the risk of food insecurity and communities need for food assistance in the future,” reads the situation update report.

The report further revealed that heavy rains have damaged infrastructure, limiting physical access to areas affected by floods

Canoes and boats are said to be the only reliable sources of transportation in floods affected areas or states.

