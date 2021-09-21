21st September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   UNICEF asks some parents to use therapeutic food accordingly

UNICEF asks some parents to use therapeutic food accordingly

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

The RUTF resembles peanut butter and consist of a peanut paste, sugar, vegetable oil, milk powder, vitamins and minerals | Credit | Ryeng/UNICEF

The UN agency for children has asked parents of malnourished children to use the therapeutic food accordingly.

The ready-to-use therapeutic food is UNICEF’s number one medicine for treatment of malnutrition in children.

It resembles peanut butter locally called ‘keimot’ and consists of a peanut paste, sugar, vegetable oil, milk powder, vitamins and minerals.

Each sachet contains 500 calories.

However, some mothers use it to prepare meals for adults, while others sell it.

“Some of it is finding its way to the market and people are buying it without the knowledge that that peanut is not supposed to be for cooking,” said Jessica Murye, UNICEF nutrition officer.

Murye warned of the dangers of consuming the therapeutic food for children.

“If your body is okay and your child is not malnourished but eat that kind of peanut butter, you will begin to grow big and bigger…and become obese,” she added.

In 2021, UNICEF estimates that 313,000 children under five years of age will be affected by severe acute malnutrition in South Sudan.

Its nutrition program reportedly provides therapeutic foods and lifesaving medicines to treat common childhood illnesses and other medical supplies to 1145 centers nationwide.

Currently on air

18:30:00 - 19:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese 1

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea 2

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea

Published Saturday, September 18, 2021

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants 3

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Three injured in attack on ambulance along Juba-Nimule road 4

Three injured in attack on ambulance along Juba-Nimule road

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Kiir appoints new TNLA members 5

Kiir appoints new TNLA members

Published Friday, September 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works

Published 4 hours ago

Official appeals to every citizen to help realize peace deal

Published 4 hours ago

UNICEF asks some parents to use therapeutic food accordingly

Published 4 hours ago

Number of flood-affected people hits 426,000

Published 5 hours ago

IGP relaunches illegal crackdown on tinted car windows

Published 6 hours ago

Mayen’s ministry requests $10 million to combat flooding

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.