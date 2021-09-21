21st September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Official appeals to every citizen to help realize peace deal

Official appeals to every citizen to help realize peace deal

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Pia Philip, undersecretary at the Ministry of Peace Building, at Eye Radio studios on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The undersecretary at the Ministry of Peace Building has said every citizen should take part in the implementation of the September 2018 peace deal.

This, according to Pia Philip Michael, will provide conducive environment for elections in the country, at the end of the extended transitional period.

Pia Philip believes that for successful implementation of, and meaningful peace in South Sudan, everyone should play a role.

This, he argues, include shunning tribalism and revenge attacks, embracing reconciliation and forgiveness, and generally accepting one another.

“We should start a new culture of peace, build new social fabric and resolve our conflicts through dialogue, not through fight,” Pia told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The revitalized peace agreement mandates the Transitional Government to organize elections 60 days before the end of the Transitional Period.

This is expected to enable the establishment of a democratically elected government.

However, the peace partners are yet to complete some provisions on governance, permanent security arrangements, special reconstruction programs, economic reforms, and establishment of a proper justice system.

Observers say the peace government has no political will to implement the remaining provisions, given the availability of millions of dollars.

Besides, there has been reported renewed conflict in Western Equatoria State where UN says over 200 people have been killed and 80,000 others displaced in Tambura.

The Kiir administration has “turned a blind eye to” the atrocities there.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

LOD: Dinka

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese 1

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea 2

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea

Published Saturday, September 18, 2021

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants 3

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Three injured in attack on ambulance along Juba-Nimule road 4

Three injured in attack on ambulance along Juba-Nimule road

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Kiir appoints new TNLA members 5

Kiir appoints new TNLA members

Published Friday, September 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works

Published 4 hours ago

Official appeals to every citizen to help realize peace deal

Published 4 hours ago

UNICEF asks some parents to use therapeutic food accordingly

Published 5 hours ago

Number of flood-affected people hits 426,000

Published 5 hours ago

IGP relaunches illegal crackdown on tinted car windows

Published 6 hours ago

Mayen’s ministry requests $10 million to combat flooding

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.