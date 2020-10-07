Number of flood victims rises

The number of people affected by floods in South Sudan since July has risen from 600,000 to 800,000, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said.

This was revealed after rapid needs assessments was completed in the majority of the 37 counties affected by floods along the Nile River.

The floods were caused by heavy rains that forced rivers to burst banks, flooding vast areas and settlements along the river.

In August, President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in the Jonglei state and Pibor Administrative Area due to the unprecedented floods.

At the time, approximately 366,000 people had been displaced to higher grounds.

According to UNOCHA, women and children are the most affected, adding that 11 counties are being prioritized for response.

They are Ayod, Bor, Duk, Pibor, Uror and Twic East in Jonglei; Pochalla in Pibor area; Awerial and Rumbek East in Lakes; Juba in Central Equatoria; and Panyinjiar in Unity.

Humanitarian partners are said to be on the ground to meet the growing needs of the flood-affected people.

OCHA says the majority of the 800,000 people affected have been reached with food assistance and over 100,000 people have received health support.

However, the UN agency stated that insecurity and resource constraints are limiting efforts to respond effectively.

The UN Humanitarian Affairs says some 46 million dollars is required to respond to immediate needs for the remaining months of this year.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter