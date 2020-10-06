NRA gets new chief, a Tanzanian

A Tanzanian National has been appointed the new Commissioner General of the South Sudan National Revenue Authority.

Dr. Patrick Mugoya begins work this week.

He was appointed last week replacing Dr. Olympio Attipoe, who was fired in August last year.

The new Commissioner General was formerly the deputy commissioner of the Tanzania Revenue Authority.

Speaking to the media after the signing of his contract in Juba, Dr. Patrick Mugoya pledged to develop a strategic plan for a transparent accountable collections of non-oil revenue.

He also promises to end tax leakages and unnecessary waivers.

“We will put into place all these measures while at the same time sealing loopholes and revenue leakages in terms of tax invasions and unscrupulous exemptions, tax avoidance and the likes as immediate measures,” he said.

In September, the National Revenue Authority informed the parliament that the country has lost almost forty billion South Sudanese Pounds in the last three months alone.

It attributed the loss to tax waivers between June and August 2020.

